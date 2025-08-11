Two men held for snatching in north Delhi; used stolen BMW bike for crimes

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Two 22-year-old men, who allegedly used a stolen BMW motorcycle to commit a series of robberies and snatchings, have been arrested in north Delhi’s Timarpur, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Arish and Anas, both residents of Khajuri Khas, were apprehended after police analysed footage from more than 200 CCTV cameras, he said.

Police said the duo had allegedly stolen the white BMW Racer motorcycle from Bhajanpura on July 22, and used it to target victims across Delhi. They allegedly parked the vehicle about two kilometres away from their homes after each crime to avoid detection.

“On July 28, a man reported that two persons on a BMW bike snatched his wife’s mobile phone near Y-Point, Wazirabad Flyover. Two more similar incidents were reported on August 1, leading to multiple FIRs at Timarpur police station,” a senior police officer said.

Police tracked the motorcycle to Sonia Vihar on August 2 and laid a trap. The accused were arrested while refuelling the motorcycle, the officer added.

During interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed to several snatchings and robberies, and handing over stolen mobile phones to a man named Azhar, who is currently absconding. Police allegedly recovered a mobile phone and the BMW motorcycle, as per the officer.

Arish has a previous record of seven criminal cases, while Anas has been involved in 12 cases, including robbery, snatching, and vehicle theft, police said.

Five cases of snatching, robbery and auto theft have been solved with their arrest, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.