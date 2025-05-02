Two men held for strangling, robbing their grandmother in Jalna

Jalna, May 2 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing their 65-year-old grandmother and strangling her in a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Friday.

The accused, Pradeep Dhakne (22) and his cousin Sandip Dhakne (26), were apprehended near the Madhya Pradesh border on Thursday, an official said.

He said the victim, Kesharbhai Dhakne, was found dead at her house in Chandai Eko village in Bhokardan tehsil on April 29.

The official said the woman was strangled, and one of her ears had been severed, presumably to steal the gold ornaments she was wearing.

"During the investigation, the police noticed that Pradeep and Sandip had gone missing since the incident and had not even attended their grandmother's funeral, which raised suspicion," inspector Sanjay Ahire of Hasnabad police station said.

He said the stolen ornaments were recovered from the accused. PTI COR ARU