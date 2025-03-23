Two men held in Kerala for forging doctor''s prescription to buy tablets meant for mental disorders

Kochi, Mar 23 (PTI) Two men were arrested for forging a doctor's prescription to buy tablets used for treating mental disorders and for illegally selling them, police said on Sunday.

The arrested men also abused the drug as an intoxicant, police alleged.

The accused, Nixon (31) and Sanoop (36), were arrested by the Rural District DANSAF team, the Special Investigation Team of the Munambam Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Paravur police, they added.

The arrests followed an investigation based on a tip-off received by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.

The tablets, typically prescribed by doctors for mental health conditions, were allegedly misused by the accused as an intoxicant, police said.

The suspects reportedly forged the seal and prescription of a psychiatrist working at a hospital in the Paravur area.

They are believed to have used the forged documents to purchase the tablets from multiple medical stores for unauthorised resale, police added.

A detailed investigation is underway, police added.