Two men held in Mumbai for posing as policemen to cheat people

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Two persons, who posed as policemen and extorted money from unsuspecting individuals and cheated them, have been arrested in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The duo was part of a criminal gang that was active in Maharashtra and adjoining Gujarat among other states, where they targeted people using the same modus operandi, he said.

According to the Charkop police station official, the arrested accused were identified as Jahed Javed Ali Jafri (42) and Kabul Naushad Ali (58).

Specific inputs were received about two men moving in the Charkop area of Mumbai impersonating police personnel with the intention to cheat people. A trap was laid and the duo was caught, he said.

During the operation, police recovered a fake Delhi Police identity card and a gold chain worth approximately Rs 2 lakh from the accused, said the official.

Investigations revealed the duo would first intimidate people by claiming police authority and then extort money and jewellery by threatening to implicate them in false cases, he informed.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to having carried out similar crimes in several areas of Mumbai, including Mahim, Dadar, Dahisar, Dharavi, Santacruz, Andheri, Vile Parle, Goregaon, and Nehru Nagar. They were also found to be active in Surat and Bardoli in Gujarat, the official stated.

The two accused already have 25 cases of cheating and theft registered against them across different police stations, he added. PTI ZA RSY