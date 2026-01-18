Two men held with 61.2 kg poppy husk in Himachal's Mandi

Shimla, Jan 18 (PTI) Two men from Punjab have been arrested with around 61.2 kg of opium husk in Sundernagar town in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Police had set up a check point at Alsu Chowk and stopped a vehicle for checking when they found the contraband.

The two men were immediately arrested and identified to be Kuldeep Singh from Moga and Rampal from Ludhiana.

Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sakshi Verma confirmed the report and said a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the duo and further investigation is underway. PTI COR SKY SKY