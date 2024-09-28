Two men held with country-made pistols, bullets in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of country-made pistols and bullets in suburban Powai here, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team on Friday laid a trap and apprehended the duo who had arrived in the area allegedly to deliver the weapons, an official said.

The accused, Sachin Fulchand Kishwah (18) and Amarkumar Badshah Nai (23), hail from Katni in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The team seized two country-made pistols, four bullets and two mobile phones from the duo, the official said, adding that a case has been registered under the Arms Act. PTI ZA ARU