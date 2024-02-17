Two men in their 20s found murdered in Ambernath; probe on

Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) Two youngsters were found murdered in Ambernath in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Passersby alerted police on Friday morning about the bodies of Suraj Parmar (25) and Suraj Kori (22) lying in Durgadevi Pada, he said.

"There are multiple injuries on the bodies. The motive is unknown. A probe is underway to find out details of the crime, while efforts are being made to nab those involved," Assistant Commissioner of Police Suresh Warade said.

The local police and Crime Branch have formed teams to solve the case, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM