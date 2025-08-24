Two men injured in sloth bear attack

Chandrapur, Aug 24 (PTI) A man and his son were injured in a sloth bear attack in a forest area in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, a senior forest officer said on Sunday.

Villagers accompanying the duo attacked the sloth bear while trying to rescue the duo, resulting in its death during treatment.

The incident occurred when Arun Kupse and his son Vijay Kupse were plucking leaves in the Junona forest area on Saturday.

The condition of Arun, admitted to a hospital in Nagpur, is critical, while his son sustained minor injuries, the forest officer said.

A viral video of the incident showed a group of people throwing stones and sticks at the animal.

The injured sloth bear was tranquillised by a team of forest personnel on Saturday evening. It was later shifted to TTC in Chandrapur for treatment. However, it succumbed to injuries on Sunday, the officer said, adding that it might have been injured when some people tried to rescue the father-son duo. PTI COR NSK