Two men involved in firing outside Salman's house stayed in rented home in Navi Mumbai for a month

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne persons, who allegedly opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house in Bandra here, had rented a house for a month in Navi Mumbai's Panvel, where he has a farmhouse, an official said on Monday.

During the day, the police interrogated three persons from Navi Mumbai, including the house owner, the previous owner of the two-wheeler used in the crime, the agent who facilitated the sale, and several others as part of the probe into the firing that occurred on Sunday, the official said.

The owner of the vehicle, which was abandoned near Mount Mary Church, a little over a kilometre from the 58-year-old actor's house, had recently sold it to someone else, he said.

Two unidentified men fired four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am and fled the spot.

Investigations revealed that the abandoned two-wheeler was registered in the name of a person residing in Panvel, and a team from the crime branch went there and brought three persons for questioning, the official said.

The police interrogated the previous owner of the vehicle, the agent who facilitated the sale and the owner of the house, which the accused had rented in the Harigram area of Panvel in March, the official said.

The police have formed more than a dozen teams to probe the incident, and some have been sent to Bihar, Rajasthan and Delhi, the official said.

"So far, we have not arrested or detained anybody in the case, but our inquiry is going on with several people," he said.

According to officials, the suspects abandoned the vehicle near Mount Mary Church, walked some distance and took an autorickshaw to Bandra railway station.

They boarded a train going towards Borivali but alighted at Santacruz railway station and walked out, they said.

The police are questioning several other persons and recording their statements, he said, adding that the CCTV footage from the area is also being examined.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. PTI DC ARU