Two men killed after car collides with their motorcycle in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Two men were killed on Saturday when a car collided head-on with their motorcycle in the Jaisinghpur area here, officials said.

The incident took place near the Kaliganj underpass on the Purvanchal Expressway link road.

According to Jaisinghpur Circle Officer (CO) RK Chaturvedi, the deceased were Amit Kumar, 22, a resident of Devparapar, and his nephew Raghuveer, 20, a resident of Itkauli in the Gosainganj area.

Both worked as labourers in the city and were returning home from Dostpur when the accident occurred, he said.

They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The CO said that the driver of the car fled the scene after the crash.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the motorcycle has been taken into custody. We are tracing the car based on its registration number, and an FIR is being registered," the CO said.