Two men killed after truck hit bike in Jaipur

Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) Two men died while a woman and her minor son were injured when a truck hit their motorcycle on Jaipur-Kota highway here on Saturday, police said.

The victims were labourers and were going for work on the motorcycle when the accident occurred near Kothun road, they said.

They were rushed to a hospital in nearby Chaksu town where Badri (24) and Ganesh (25) were declared dead, police said.

Jamna (27) and her three-year-old son got injured in the accident. They have been referred to SMS hospital in Jaipur for treatment, they said. PTI SDA NB NB