Two men killed as high-tension wire snaps, descends on them in UP's Firozabad

Firozabad (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) Two persons died by electrocution after a high-tension power line here snapped and fell on them, police said on Thursday.

The incident triggered a protest among locals who claimed the power line had been a poor condition and multiple requests for repair had gone unheard.

The incident occurred in Ruhasi Patti village under Eka police station limits when cousins Pradeep and Bhupendra, both in their late 20s, were returning from the fields, they said.

According to police, an 11,000-volt overhead wire snapped and descended on the two men, causing severe electrocution that killed them on the spot.

Angered by the incident, villagers initially refused to allow removal of the bodies -- alleging that the power line had been in a dilapidated condition and not been replaced despite complaints.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Judicial) Abbas Naqvi and Tehsildar Ravish Kumar reached the spot and pacified the villagers, assuring compensation to the bereaved families.

Station House Officer Sanjul Pandey said the administration has assured Rs 5 lakh each from the government and Rs 5 lakh each from the electricity department to the victims' families.

A proposal has also been initiated to allot five bighas of gram sabha land to the families and shift the 11,000-volt power line away from the village, he added.