Two men killed as tanker hits them on Agra-Mumbai Highway in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) Two men sitting outside a house on the Agra-Mumbai Highway in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan were killed when a tanker hit them, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victims, identified as Jagdish (22) and Vijay (28), were sitting outside the house when the incident occurred late Monday night.

The collision also damaged a portion of the house, it said.

The incident sparked protests by local residents, who blocked the highway and set fire to a Transport Department outpost located opposite the accident site, SP Sumeet Meharda said.

The highway was cleared after pacifying the crowd, the police said, adding that the tanker driver has been arrested.