Two men killed as truck hits motorcycle in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Two private school teachers riding a motorcycle were killed after being hit by a truck on National Highway 93 in the Chandpa area here on Tuesday, police said.

The victims were identified as Rohit (22), a resident of Lakhupura village under Chandpa area and Ajit (23), a resident of the Chamar Wala locality in Sadabad town, they said.

According to the police, the victims, travelling towards Sadabad, attempted to overtake another vehicle when a truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into their motorcycle.

They were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared both dead, Circle Officer Amit Pathak said.

The truck has been seized while the driver is absconding, the CO said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, Pathak said.