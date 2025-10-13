Two men killed as unidentified vehicle hits motorcycle in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Two men died after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in the Mishrikh area here, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred near the Parasauli village on Sunday night when Maku (53) and Harinam (48), were returning to their village in Maholi from their sister’s place.

Both the brothers were seriously injured and passers-by took them to the community health centre where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

The two were from Dulamau village in the Maholi area and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

Efforts are on to trace the unidentified vehicle involved in the accident, police said.