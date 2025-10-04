Two men killed as unidentified vehicle rams into bike in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Two men on a motorcycle were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle when they were heading for a Ramleela fair in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday evening, police said.

Local SHO Digambar Singh said the deceased have been identified as Sachin (21) and Rinku (23), both residents of Biharipur village under the Deoria police station limits.

"The accident occurred around 8 pm near Bisangapur village. The two friends were heading to the Bisalpur Ramleela fair on a motorcycle when an unknown vehicle hit them. Both died on the spot," the SHO said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy and efforts are on to trace the vehicle and its driver responsible for the hit-and-run, the SHO said. PTI COR CDN ARI