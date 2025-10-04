Two men killed in motorcycle accident on Yamuna Expressway

Mathura (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) Two men were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Saturday, police said.

The victims were identified as Raghunath alias Pawan (30) and Jaswant (30), both residents of the Kanpur Dehat district. Their motorcycle was completely damaged in the accident, the police added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to identify the vehicle involved in the accident, officials said. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK