Two men killed, one injured in stabbing incident in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Two men were killed and another sustained injuries after two persons stabbed them near Azadpur Sabzi Mandi in northwest Delhi following a minor altercation, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Kamal, a driver, and Amzad, while the injured, Abid, is currently undergoing treatment.

The accused persons, who are on the run, are yet to be identified.

Police said a case has been registered on the basis of Abid's statement.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, and teams have been deployed to scan CCTV footage from the area, police added.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and their families have been informed.