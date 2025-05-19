Two men nabbed for planning blasts in Hyderabad shifted to jail

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh), May 19 (PTI) Two terror suspects, accused of planning blasts in Hyderabad, were shifted to Visakhapatnam Central Jail on Monday, after a Vizianagaram court remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody, police said.

Vizianagaram Additional Superintendent of Police Sowmya Latha said the police will file a petition in court seeking custody of Siraj Ur Rehman and Syed Sameer for further interrogation.

“The court has remanded both of them to 14 days of judicial custody. We are filing a custody petition,” Latha told PTI.

Andhra Pradesh Police, in coordination with their Telangana counterparts, conducted a joint operation that led to the arrest of the duo, suspected of planning blasts in Hyderabad.

Rehman (29), a resident of Vizianagaram, was detained following a tip-off.

Explosives, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, were seized from his premises during a search, police said earlier.

Latha noted that police also found several pipes with Rehman, intended for "making a bomb".

During the investigation, Rehman revealed details that led to the detention of Sameer (28) from Hyderabad.

Police have registered a case under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, Sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Sections 113, 147, 148, 149, and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI STH SSK