Two men on way home to celebrate Karva Chauth killed in separate accidents in UP

Pilibhit/Etah (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Two men were killed in separate road accidents in Pilibhit and Etah districts on Friday evening while returning home to celebrate Karva Chauth, police said.

In Pilibhit, Vinay Dixit (28) died after his motorcycle crashed into an electric pole on the Bisalpur-Diyoria Kala highway.

"The accident occurred near a railway crossing. Preliminary investigation suggests that the motorcycle was coming at a high speed, and the rider lost control while negotiating a turn," said Diyoria Station House Officer Digambar Singh.

Vinay, who lived with his grandmother in Lucknow, was on his way to his native village, Mudia Bhagwantpur, to celebrate the festival. His body has been sent for post-mortem, SHO Singh said.

In another incident in Etah district, Vivek Lodhi (40), a resident of Navipura village, was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle on the Etah-Bareilly highway near the ITI campus.

"Vivek Lodhi worked at a petrol pump in Gurugram and was returning home to celebrate Karva Chauth when the accident took place," said Jitendra Kumar, Station House Officer of Kotwali Dehat police station.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.