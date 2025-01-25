Two men, one woman from Bangladesh detained in Gujarat's Rajkot for illegal stay

Rajkot, Jan 25 (PTI) Three Bangladesh nationals were detained in Gujarat's Rajkot district for allegedly staying in India illegally, a police official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Two persons were detained from a rented accommodation in Rangpar on a tip-off by the Rajkot police's special operations group (SOG) on Friday, while a woman was detained on Saturday for helping the duo, he said.

"The three are being questioned about their illegal stay and a probe is on to find out if they have any criminal record. The two men have confessed they are from Bangladesh and had been living here for the past two months, while the woman has claimed she was in Mumbai for 6-7 years before moving here two years ago," the SOG official said.

The three have been identified as Sohel Hussain Yakutali (30), Ripon Hussein Amirulislam (28) and Heena Khurshid (34) from Bangladesh capital Dhaka, the official added. PTI COR KA BNM