Two men open fire at estate agent's house in Nashik; police launch probe

Nashik, Feb 7 (PTI) Two unidentified persons allegedly fired at an estate agent's house in Nashik city of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Friday, just days after the victim's car parked outside the residence was damaged, police said.

The incident took place in Mhasrul area of Panchavati, they said.

The complainant in the case, Sai Angad Umarwal (69), lives with his family in Kalanagar area of Panchavati with his family members, including real estate agent son. Around 4.40 am on Friday, two motorcycle-borne persons opened fire at his house and fled from the spot. The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the area, police sources said.

After being alerted, the police launched a probe and found an empty shell of a bullet, they said, adding that a search operation was underway to trace the suspect.

A few days back, two unidentified persons had damaged the family car of the Umarwals parked outside their house. A non-cognisable case was registered in this regard.

The complainant's son Manish Umarwal is a real estate broker, they said.