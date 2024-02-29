Two men open fire at jewellery shop in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Two assailants opened fire at a jewellery shop here in Rohini Sector 20 after a failed attempt to break into it, police said on Thursday.

Police said they received a call around 8.40 pm on Wednesday regarding a firing incident at a jewellery shop near the Aman Vihar police station.

"A team immediately reached the spot and examined the scene of the crime. The complainant said two unknown men tried to open the door of his shop, and when they failed, one of them fired at the window and fled," a senior police officer said.

Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused and an FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 34 (common intentions) and provisions of the Arms Act, the officer said.

"Further investigation is underway. We are checking CCTV footage of the incident to identify the accused," said the officer.