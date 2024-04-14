Two men open fire outside property dealer's office in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Two unidentified men on Sunday allegedly opened fire outside the office of a property dealer in Khaira extension area of Delhi's Dwarka, police said.

Advertisment

"We got information that two men fired gunshots outside of the office of a property dealer. A team was immediately dispatched to the spot," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said investigation has been launched into the matter and teams have been formed to nab the accused.

We are checking the CCTV footage to identify the accused and the motive behind the shooting, the officer added. PTI BM RPA