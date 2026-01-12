Two men perform stunts on roof of moving SUV in Gurugram, probe launched

Gurugram, Jan 12 (PTI) Gurugram Police has launched investigation after two men were allegedly found performing stunts while sitting on the roof of a moving SUV in Sector 86 area here, police said on Monday.

A car rider driving behind the SUV recorded the incident that occurred on Sunday night and uploaded it on X, and tagged Gurugram Police, they said.

Following this, the police took cognisance of the video and started an investigation, they added.

Videos of stunts on Gurugram roads are continuously going viral on social media.

The video was uploaded on X at around 2:13 am on Monday, mentioning that the incident occurred in Sector 86 near Dwarka Expressway when two persons travelling in a black SUV (Scorpio) bearing number "HR-16AE-5012" were allegedly sitting on the roof of the moving vehicle.

It is clearly visible in the video that a person coming out of the window of the moving SUV climbs on its roof, and then his other companion opens the sunroof and climbs on the roof, police said.

Police are trying to identify the accused using the vehicle's registration number and arrest the accused, a senior police officer said.