Two men rape 16-yr-old girl in Mathura; FIR lodged

Mathura (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) Two men were booked on Monday for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl here and posting a video of the act on social media, police said.

The girl's mother, in her complaint, alleged that on August 11, her daughter had gone to the fields where Akash and Ram of a neighbouring village offered her a cold drink laced with sedative and gang-raped her, SHO, Sanjivkant Mishra said.

The duo also made a video of the act and posted it on the social media, Mishra said.

Based on the mother's complaint, an FIR has been lodged against the duo, who are in their early twenties, and the police are trying to arrest them, he added. PTI COR ABN RPA