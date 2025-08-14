Two men rape 17-year-old girl after convincing her she is possessed by ghosts

Palghar, Aug 14 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was raped in Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly by two men who convinced her she was possessed by ghosts, a police official said on Thursday.

Accused Prem Patil and Karan Patil were arrested on Tuesday, the Virar police station official said.

"The victim felt unwell after visiting Jeevdani Temple in Virar and was told she was possessed by ghosts. She was taken to a baba who claimed he would carry out some rituals to save her, failing which she will not have children and her future husband could die. The two accused took her to a hotel in Nalasopara and raped her," the official said.

After realising she had been raped, the girl approached police, resulting in the registration of a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Maharashtra Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman and Inhumane Practices and Witchcraft (Prohibition and Eradication) Act, he said.

"Within hours of the complaint, Prem Patil and Karan Patil were arrested. They were remanded in police custody by a court in Vasai," the official informed. PTI COR BNM