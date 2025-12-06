Two men rape teenager in Jhansi, arrested after police encounter

Jhansi (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) Two men allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl here, recorded the act and demanded Rs 5 lakh from her family, threatening to circulate the video, police said.

Police nabbed the duo in the Garotha area on Saturday following an exchange of fire, in which one of the accused sustained a bullet injury and was admitted to the medical college.

Circle Officer Asma Waqar said the arrests were made in connection with a case registered at the Garotha police station on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused allegedly raped the girl, made a video of the assault, and were attempting to extort Rs 5 lakh from the victim's family.

Based on a tip-off about the two men's whereabouts, police teams located them and cordoned them off. They allegedly opened fire on the police party, prompting retaliatory fire, the CO said.

Vaibhav Patsariya (19) and Vishal Patsariya (21), residents of Ramnagar Garautha, have been arrested, the officer said. Illegal firearms were recovered from their possession.