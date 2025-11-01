Two men rob elderly relative of Rs 2 lakh by threatening him with sickle

Beed, Nov 1 (PTI) Two men allegedly robbed their 75-year-old relative of Rs 2 lakh after threatening him with a sickle in Kaij taluka of Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening.

The accused, Tukaram Chaure and Navanath Tandale, visited the house of the elderly victim, Vaijnath Andhale, at Kolhewadi when they were reportedly under the influence of liquor, the police said.

The accused duo picked up a quarrel with Andhale and abused him before brandishing a sickle to intimidate him. They forcibly took away Rs 2 lakh cash from him and fled from the spot, they said.

Based on Andhale's complaint, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kaij police station on Friday. PTI COR NP