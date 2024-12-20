Two men seen outside Raut's bungalow were testing mobile network: Police

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) The men suspected to be conducting a recce of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's bungalow here on Friday morning were found to be testing the mobile network for a telecom company, police said.

Advertisment

Two men on a motorcycle were seen outside the Sena (UBT) leader's bungalow 'Maitri' in Bhandup area around 9.30 am.

Finding it suspicious, some people waiting outside the bungalow alerted Raut's younger brother, MLA Sunil Raut.

A team of Kanjurmarg police station soon reached the spot and launched a probe.

Advertisment

CCTV footage showed the men lingering there for some time before leaving.

It eventually turned out that they were employees of `Cellplan' and `Insta ICT', and conducting "test drive" for Jio Mobile network, said a police release late at night.

Police contacted the concerned firms and confirmed that they were their employees, it added. PTI DC NP KRK