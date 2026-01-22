Two men sentenced to 10 years RI in 2022 arms smuggling case

Faridabad, Jan 22 (PTI) A court here has sentenced two men to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2022 case of arms smuggling, police said on Thursday.

The court of Palwal's Additional Sessions Judge Dr Tayyab Hussain on January 14 also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the convicts, they said.

According to police, they busted an interstate arms smuggling gang on July 10, 2022, under the guidance of the then SP, Palwal Rajesh Duggal. They arrested Kilor Singh, mastermind of the gang, and Jam Singh, natives of Sendhwa village in Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh.

Police recovered a total of 41 illegal weapons, including 35 pistols, 6 country-made pistols and 11 magazines. They also raided the accused's illegal arms manufacturing factory and recovered a large quantity of weapons manufacturing equipment.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were supplying illegal weapons to several states, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

They had been engaged in this illegal activity for several years Following their arrest, they were sent into judicial custody. Police filed a chargesheet against them.

"Based on effective evidence and strong advocacy gathered by the Palwal police, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Tayyab Hussain on January 14 convicted both, sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each," Palwal Police spokesperson said. PTI COR HIG HIG