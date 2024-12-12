Two men sentenced to life imprisonment for killing PG operator in 2021

Gurugram, Dec 12 (PTI) A local court here sentenced two men to life imprisonment for killing a paying guest house operator in 2021, police said on Thursday.

The court of additional session Judge Tarun Singal also imposed a fine of Rs 1.02 lakh on each convict, they said.

According to police, they received information on May 5, 2021, about a PG operator being shot dead in Islampur village.

According to the complaint filed by Gaurav, he and his friend, Sandeep Kumar (35), were running a PG facility. Manish and Jontu had been staying there for six months. They had not submitted their identity cards and never paid the rent on time.

"When my partner and I asked them for ID proof, they threatened us and we returned to our room. Later at night, Jontu came to the room and opened fire at Sandeep. When we tried to catch him, the pistol hit his head but he managed to flee," Gaurav told the police.

"Meanwhile, Manish also came there, carrying two pistols and opened fire at us. A bullet hit Sandeep in his chest and Manish fled. We rushed Sandeep to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead," Gaurav said.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at Sadar Police Station and the two accused were arrested, police said.

During the investigation, the police gathered the evidence and witnesses and presented them in court.

"On the basis of the charge sheet filed by the Gurugram Police, the court of additional session judge Tarun Singal on Wednesday sentenced both the accused to life imprisonment. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakhs on them respectively", Gurugram police spokesperson said. PTI COR HIG HIG