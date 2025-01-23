Two men sentenced to life imprisonment in 2020 murder case

Gurugram, Jan 23 (PTI) A local court here sentenced two people to life imprisonment for killing a businessman in 2020, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The court of additional session judge Sunil Kumar Diwan also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the accused, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 11, 2020, when the victim reportedly hit the accused's scooter.

The accused, Rohit alias Monu and Rohit alias Jhabbar, thrashed the victim and he died a day later at the Fortis Hospital. An FIR was registered and the police arrested the accused, they said.

Advertisment

"The case was going on in the court and on Tuesday, the court of ADJ Sunil Kumar Diwan sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh", said the spokesperson of Gurugram police. PTI COR HIG HIG