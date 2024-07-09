Two men shot at in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Two men were shot at in Delhi's Seelampur area early Tuesday, police said.

Umar, 19, and Waseem, 35, were sitting in a park when they were attacked by two assailants at around 1.40 am, they said.

The duo sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were taken to a hospital, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said one of the attackers was identified as Azad, 42, a resident of Mustafabad. He has been apprehended.

Azad has five cases of theft and snatching registered against him, Tirkey said, adding a 7.65 mm pistol was seized from him.

The other attacker identified as Jahid alias Chor, 40, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, is on the run. He has a case of snatching registered against him, the officer said.

A case under Sections 109(1), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered, Tirkey said.

Efforts are being made to apprehend Jahid, he added.