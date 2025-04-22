Two men shot dead in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur, Apr 22 (PTI) Two men were shot dead in two separate locations situated at a distance of around 400 meters apart by masked assailants on Tuesday evening in the city market area.

According to police, two assailants who had their faces covered, first killed a youth identified as Shankar alias Shallu, resident of Basti Nizamdeen inside a shop near Manjit Palace in the city.

A few minutes later, the assailants ran towards the Magazini gate area and killed another youth identified as Rishabh, a resident of Bharat Nagar. After the incident, both the accused fled from the spot.

Police said a case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Both sites are located in the heart of the city area and mostly remain crowded in the evening.

According to sources, Shankar worked as an AC mechanic while Rishabh was a "halwai" who used to work in marriages on contract.

After the incident, senior police officials including SSP Bhupinder Singh reached the spot along with heavy police force.

The SSP said that the police have set up 'nakas' in the entire city and all exit points have been cordoned.

He said that the footage from CCTV cameras were being scanned, adding that they have got some initial leads and the culprits will be nabbed soon.

Meanwhile, a team of forensic experts reached the spot and started their investigation.