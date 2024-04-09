Two men shot dead in Rajasthan's Gangapur, accused on run

Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) A criminal and his accomplices allegedly shot dead two men over monetary dispute in Rajasthan's Gangapur, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as Jagdish Meena alias Chhotu, on Monday night fired shots at the gate of Balram's house to intimidate him. However, the bullet hit Balram killing him instantly, Superintendent of Police, Gangapur, Sujit Shankar said.

Meena then proceeded to Tejram's residence, situated 500 metres away from the site of the first incident, and again opened fire after which Tejram, too, was hit by the bullet and succumbed to his injuries, he added.

Primary investigations have revealed that the accused, who is absconding, had monetary disputes with the victims' families, the police said.

Advertisment

In the past, one of the victims' families had registered a case in which Meena's father was arrested.

"Accused Jagdish Meena was mounting pressure to withdraw the case registered by the family of one of the victims. Last night, he opened fire at the gates of the houses probably in order to threaten the family members, which left the two men dead," the SP said.

He added that three people have been rounded up in connection with the double murder case.

Shankar said the deceased's families held a protest on Monday demanding immediate arrest of the accused. They agreed for the bodies to be sent for postmortem only after the police spoke to them and assured them of action against Meena.

The bodies will be handed over to the victims' families after the postmortem, the police said. PTI SDA BHJ