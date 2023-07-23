Two men shot dead on road in Meerut over second marriage

Meerut (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) Two men in an e-rickshaw were shot dead Sunday evening at Saifpur Karamchand Pur tri-section in Hastinapur area here, allegedly over a second marriage people were not happy with, police said.

The two victims, one of them being the e-rickshaw driver, were shot at by motorcycle-borne people almost 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, they said.

Surendra, 40, was driving his e-rickshaw, and Arvind, 22, who was sitting in it as a passenger, were shot at by 3-4 men, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

They both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to gunshot wounds, the SSP added.

According to a complaint filed by Arvind's family, Arvind had married a woman named Geeta in 2021 after the death of her first husband.

Geeta had got married in 2002 to a man from Hastinapur who died in 2020.

After their marriage, the two started living together outside their village since Geeta's sons from her first marriage, and also her brother-in-law, were not happy with the new alliance.

Arvind's brother and Geeta in their complaint to police alleged that Arvind was shot dead because of their marriage.

The SSP said a case has been registered against Geeta's sons and the sons of her brother-in-law, and two teams have been formed to arrest the bike-borne assailants and other people involved in the murders. PTI COR NAV VN VN