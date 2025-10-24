Two men stabbed outside bar in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Oct 24 (PTI) Two men sustained injuries after allegedly being stabbed during a brawl outside a bar here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Surathkal area of Mangaluru, they said.

According to police, Mukheed and Nizam were drinking at the bar. A quarrel reportedly broke out between them and four unidentified men who had also come to the bar. The confrontation escalated after they stepped outside, leading to the attack.

One of the assailants allegedly used a knife, normally used for cutting flex banners, to stab Nizam in the abdomen and near his ear, while Mukheed sustained an injury on his hand. Both are out of danger, a senior police officer said.

The four suspects involved in the incident have been identified, he said.

A case has been registered, police said, adding efforts are being taken to nab the suspects in connection with the incident. PTI COR AMP ROH