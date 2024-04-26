Two men stabbed to death after an argument over cigarettes in Delhi, 3 held

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Two men were stabbed to death allegedly after an argument over cigarettes in Northwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

The victims were identified as Sameer, and Fardeen, residents of Bhalsawa Dairy, they said.

The police received a PCR call at 1.22 am on Thursday regarding the stabbing incident, they said.

According to an eyewitness, Mubin, his relative Fardeen was invited to a reception hosted by his cousin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Around midnight, his relatives Sameer and Fardeen went outside together. Sometime later, Sameer returned seriously injured with three men chasing him with a knife, Mubin told police.

Sameer was then admitted to BJRM hospital with an incised wound after he was attacked by a sharp object on his abdomen and shoulder. He was referred to the LNJP hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, Fardeen, a battery rickshaw driver, died on the spot, he said.

Mubin further informed the police that he had later learnt that an argument broke out when the three accused -- Abdul Sammi (19), Vikas (20), and Arshlan (20) -- were demanding cigarettes from the victims and they denied having any, the DCP said.

Based on Mubin's statement to the police, a case was registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station, he said. During the initial investigation, police found that the victims may have relieved themselves near the street of the accused’s houses which also could have triggered the argument and they stabbed Fardeen and Sameer to death, he said.

The police have recovered weapons of offence, a country-made pistol and blood-stained clothes along with the CCTV footage where the accused were seen chasing Sameer, police said.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, they said.