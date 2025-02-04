Two men suffer burns in fire accident at Kerala temple

Alappuzha (Kerala), Feb 4 (PTI) Two men sustained serious burn injuries in a fire accident that occurred while they were filling gunpowder for fireworks at a temple premises in this coastal district on Tuesday, the police said.

The mishap took place at Thrichattukulam Temple in Poochakkal when they were filling the gunpowder ahead of a fireworks display scheduled for Wednesday at the shrine.

The injured were soon rushed to a private hospital in nearby Ernakulam district, where they are currently undergoing treatment, they said.

The burn injuries of one of them is slightly more serious, but their condition is stable as of now, they added.