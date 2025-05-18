Two men suspected of planning blasts in Hyderabad arrested

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh), May 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Police and their Telangana counterparts held a joint operation that led to the arrest of two men suspected of planning blasts in Hyderabad.

Siraj Ur Rehman (29) from Vizianagaram was detained following a tip-off. Explosives, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, were seized from his premises during a search, police said on Sunday.

"In the course of the investigation, Rehman revealed details leading to the detention of another individual, Syed Sameer (28), from Hyderabad," police added.

Both accused are in custody and will be produced before a court, police said, urging public cooperation and vigilance. PTI MS GDK SSK