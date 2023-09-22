Two men, their wives get life term for killing father in UP

Kaushambi (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A local court here on Friday sentenced two men and three of their family members to life imprisonment for killing their father over a dispute regarding the distribution of his retirement fund.

Narendra Pal, one of the sons of the victim Bajinath Pal, had lodged a complaint on June 20, 2021 stating that his father was killed by his brothers Virendra and Surendra, their respective wives Aarti and Lalita and Surendra's son Sachin using an iron rod, Additional District Government Counsel Anirudh Mishra said.

Narendra, in his complaint, had alleged that his brothers killed their father over a dispute regarding the distribution of his retirement fund among them, Mishra said.

During a hearing in the case on Friday, Additional District Judge Rakesh Kumar held the accused persons guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment, he added.

A fine of Rs 15,500 was also imposed on each of the convicts, he added. PTI COR NAV RPA