Two men thrashed over cow smuggling suspicion in West Delhi, probe on

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Two men were allegedly assaulted by a group of people who suspected them to be cow smugglers in West Delhi's Janakpuri area on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Janakpuri police station in the morning reporting that some people had apprehended suspected cow smugglers and taken them towards the Najafgarh side. A team was immediately rushed to the site.

Subsequently, the team reached Major Deepak Tyagi Marg where they found an abandoned car in a damaged condition on the roadside.

The caller told the police that while passing through the area, he saw three to four men beating two men and vandalising their car, suspecting them to be involved in cow smuggling.

On enquiry, it emerged that the injured persons were Amaan and Mohd Irfan, who are engaged in supplying buffalo meat on a daily basis from the Ghazipur slaughterhouse to three shops -- two located in Khyala and one in Bindapur.

The police said the two men produced a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) slaughterhouse receipt dated January 6, mentioning one buffalo in the name of Nabeel, who is Amaan's brother.

"The men told the police that after supplying meat to the shops, they were returning home when two persons, identified as Vishal and Gopal, stopped them and suspected them to be cow smugglers, leading to a quarrel," a senior police officer said.

Soon, more people gathered at the spot and allegedly assaulted Amaan and Irfan, besides damaging their vehicle.

Both the injured were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for medical examination.

The police said the role of others, including Tarun Solanki, Niranjan Pathak, Lokesh and Aashu, who allegedly took the injured men to Ranhola, is also being examined. Further legal action is being taken in the matter, the police added. PTI BM KSS KSS