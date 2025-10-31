Two men trampled to death by wild elephant in Karnataka’s Sringeri

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), Oct 31 (PTI) Two men were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Sringeri taluk on Friday, forest department officials said.

The deceased were identified as Umesh (43) and Harish (42), both residents of a village located on the periphery of Kudremukh National Park, they said.

According to officials, the duo had ventured into the forest to collect leaves for their cowshed when the elephant attacked them, killing them on the spot.

Forest officials have reached the site and an operation is underway to locate and capture the elephant involved in the incident, a senior forest officer said. PTI AMP SSK