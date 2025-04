Thane, Apr 20 (PTI) Two men walking on railway tracks were killed after they were run over by a local train near Airoli station, a GRP official said.

The incident occurred under the Chinchpada bridge near Airoli station on the trans-harbour route of the Central Railway.

The deceased were identified as Sagar Sonawane (20) and Sachin Tokade (35), the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police. PTI COR NSK