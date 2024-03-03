Two men with criminal histories die in bike accident in Kerala

Kozhikode, Mar 3 (PTI) Two history-sheeters died in a bike accident at Koduvally near here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Kozhikode residents Jasir (40) and Abhinand (22) suffered severe burns and head injuries after they lost control of their bike and rammed into an electric post along the road.

In the accident, the bike caught fire and was charred, leaving Jasir and Abhinand with major burn injuries.

Police said that local residents heard a around 4.30 AM and came out of their homes when they saw the crashed bike and the two accident victims. The police and the locals took the two men to a nearby hospital but they could not be saved.

"They both have many cases registered against them in various police stations in the district," police said.

Police have registered a case and have begun investigating. PTI RRT RRT ANE