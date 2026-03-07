Two metro rail stations on Line 3 to be operated with women staff to mark Women's Day: MMRC

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will operate two stations on Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, entirely with women staff on March 8 to mark International Women's Day.

In a statement issued on Saturday, MMRC said the initiative will see operations at Marol Naka Metro Station and CSMT Metro Station handled completely by women personnel throughout the day as a symbol of women empowerment.

A total of 85 women staff members will manage various operational roles, including station control, ticketing, passenger assistance, security, maintenance support and housekeeping across different shifts, the statement said.

The corporation currently has 27 women train operators who play a key role on the Aqua Line, it said.

Overall, 1,388 women personnel are associated with MMRC, including office staff as well as those working across operations, ticketing, housekeeping and security services, the statement informed.

"This initiative highlights MMRC's commitment to promoting gender equality and encouraging greater participation of women in the urban transport sector," the statement said.

MMRC operates Mumbai's only 33.5-km underground metro line running between Cuffe Parade station in south Mumbai and Aarey JVLR station in the western suburbs.