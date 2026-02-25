Two migrant labourers die as train runs over them in Punjab

Hoshiarpur, Feb 25 (PTI) Two migrant labourers were killed after they were hit by a train near Mukerian town here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night near Alipur railway level crossing, around six kilometres from Mukerian, on the Jalandhar-Pathankot railway track at a kilometre, they said.

Mukerian railway police post in charge, Assistant Sub-Inspector Malkeet Singh Bajwa, said the two men were crossing the railway line at night when they were run over by a passing train.

Chandan Paswan (37) and Rajan Rishi (40), both natives of Bihar, died on the spot in the accident, the officer added.

Police said their families have been informed, and the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Mukerian for postmortem.