Two migrant workers die of electrocution in Thane district

Thane, Mar 3 (PTI) Two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh have died in separate incidents of electrocution in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incidents occurred in the Kalyan and Dombivli areas of the district on Sunday night, an official said.

Sandeep Ghorilal Rawat (35), a native of Unnao district, UP, was electrocuted while washing his hands and feet near a water pump at a relative's residence in Kalyan.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official said.

In the second incident, Ajaykumar Dasai Gautam (20), a native of Basti district, UP, died in the Manpada area of Dombivili.

Gautam, who had been working at a local biryani outlet, was washing his hands when he inadvertently touched an iron rack inside the shop and got electrocuted by a live current, the official said.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital, he said.

Accidental death reports have been registered in both cases, the official said. PTI COR ARU