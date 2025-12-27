Two migrant workers killed, 13 injured as truck carrying concrete mixer overturns in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala), Dec 27 (PTI) Two migrant workers were killed and 13 others injured when a truck carrying a concrete mixer overturned at Mutharikkulam near Sreekandapuram in this north Kerala district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Vishwajith Das (30) and Krishna (35), natives of West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

They were among a group of workers returning to their accommodation in Sreekandapuram after completing concreting work at a house in Kunnathur.

The accident occurred as the vehicle was descending the Mutharikkulam hill when the driver allegedly lost control of the truck.

The truck hit an electric post and overturned, landing upside down, police said. Both Das and Krishna were trapped under the truck and died on the spot.

The injured, including the driver and 12 other workers, have been admitted to hospitals in Kannur and Taliparamba, police said.

Police have launched a probe after registering a case, officials said.